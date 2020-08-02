Dive team working to recover body of man who drowned at Buffalo Springs Lake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are searching Buffalo Springs Lake, working to recover the body of a man who drowned on Sunday afternoon.
Lt. Aaron Sims, Game Warden with Texas Parks & Wildlife, says dive teams are working to locate and recover the body of the 40-year-old man, who drowned after falling off an inflated rubber tube in the west side of the lake.
The call came in around 4 p.m. and the name of the man has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
We'll continue to update this story as more details are confirmed.
The Buffalo Springs Lake Fire Department is asking for water and Gatorade for first responders as they continue the search. They’re also asking for pop up shelters as storms threaten the area.
