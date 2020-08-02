Hot and Mostly Sunny Until Storms Return Tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures this morning starting out pleasant and expect to increase and become fairly hot today with highs in the 90's.
Early morning moisture has started to dry out and will continue to do so ahead of an upper level disturbance which will likely provide showers and thunderstorms overnight through Monday morning.
Monday afternoon sunshine prevails and temperatures return to the lower to middle 90's.
Upper level high pressure moves in from the west and begins to dominate our weather patter as early as Tuesday afternoon when temperatures begin to flirt with triple digits.
100+ afternoon temperatures return Wednesday through Friday making this first week of August rather unpleasant for outdoor activities during hottest hours of the day.
Stay hydrated, protect your skin, provide shade and plenty of water for outdoor pets. Remember to always "look before you lock" your vehicle to be sure backseat passengers are all removed before walking away.
