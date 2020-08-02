Red Raider Walk to end racial injustice at 7:00 p.m. August 2nd

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) - Texas Tech’s student-athletes have organized a “Red Raiders United Walk” beginning at 7:00 p.m. tonight on campus.
The walk will begin in the west parking lot to Jones AT&T Stadium and move through campus towards Memorial Circle before returning to its starting point at the stadium.
The walk is intended for Texas Tech student-athletes, coaches and staff.
We recognize many of you will want to cover this event and ask the following in order to maintain a safe environment for both media and the participants:
- Please only one media attendee per outlet.
- All attendees, including media, will be required to wear a mask or facial covering.
- Please do not conduct any interviews with participants on site. We have already arranged two student-athletes to address the media at 6 p.m. tonight in sophomore Tony Bradford Jr., one of the organizers of the event, and senior Ja’Marcus Ingram. Both will be available via Zoom (invite located below). We ask you please be signed into Zoom by 5:55 p.m. this evening.
