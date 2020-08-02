Showers, storms ahead of cold front Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and storms returned to the South Plains Sunday afternoon in advance of a cold front.
Additional storms are likely through the evening and into early Monday morning. Some storms could produce winds of 60 mph and higher, along with hail and heavy rain.
Most thunderstorms will move southeast at 15-20 mph and may also produce frequent lightning.
Thunderstorm potential will be low across the region beginning Monday and continuing through the week.
Between storms overnight and a weak cold front it will be slightly cooler on Monday as afternoon highs will return to 88-92 degrees for the Lubbock area.
Communities south of Lubbock will have another hot day on Monday with highs in the mid 90s.
The break in temps will be short lived as highs will return to the mid-90s on Tuesday and will climb for the remainder of the week.
Some communities may see 100+ temperatures later this week.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.