Another heat wave headed this way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A break in the summer heat today on the South Plains. However, it’s not going to last since I’m forecasting afternoon highs to return to the mid 90s tomorrow afternoon.
Overnight there could be some showers in the north and northwest South Plains but coverage will be limited through Tuesday morning. Also, tonight’s lows will dip to the mid 60s in Lubbock, followed by the summer heat tomorrow afternoon.
I’m forecasting a high in the 94-97 degree range on Tuesday and near 100 degrees for Wednesday afternoon. I expect the highs to remain between 95-100 degrees across the region from Wednesday through Friday.
Unfortunately, the chances of rain will be low as high pressure takes control once again and limits any storm potential.
There will be a slight chance of some overnight showers and maybe a few storms late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The coverage may be limited but heavier rain could be a possibility for those that do receive any rain.
The hot and low rain chances will continue into the weekend.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.