Citibus to begin charging customers for services again

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Citibus will again start to charge customers who use its services. However, the bus fares will be reduced for the foreseeable future.
One-way trips now cost $1. One-day passes will be $2, weekly passes are $14.50 and a monthly pass is $50.
Earlier in the year Citibus stopped charging to ride the bus. Free rides served as a public health effort, so money was exchanged with the bus operator.
Citibus now encourages anyone who rides the bus to buy a pass in advance or pay with a credit-debit card. That will reduce passenger-driver contact.
Riders will also now be able to use the bus’ front door entry so they can use the farebox.
Below is a breakdown of the new fees.
