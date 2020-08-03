Counterfeit money investigation leads to seized firearms, narcotics, paraphernalia

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - An investigation into counterfeit money in Hobbs, New Mexico on Aug. 2 led to the seizure of counterfeit money, firearms, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Officials say on August 2, 2020, around 3 p.m., Hobbs Police officers were called about a fraudulent transaction where counterfeit money was used.
During the investigation, a suspect was identified and went to a house in the 200 block of W. Coal Street.
A search warrant was obtained for the property and officers found several stolen and illegally modified firearms, narcotics, narcotic paraphernalia and counterfeit money.
Officials with the Hobbs Police Department have not released the name of the suspect at this time.
Additional charges could be filed.
The owners of the stolen property have been notified.
