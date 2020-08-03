Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a 40-year-old man is dead after drowning in Buffalo Springs Lake.
- Investigators say the man fell off a rafting tube on Sunday.
- There is no word on if he had a life jacket.
One person is dead and another seriously injured after a rollover on Highway 84 near Shallowater.
- Troopers with the Department of Public Safety say the man named William Heaney drifted into the median and overcorrected, which caused his pickup to roll.
- Heaney died at the scene. His passenger suffered serious injuries.
A Colorado man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Farm-to-Market near Buffalo Springs Lake.
- DPS Troopers say the man, Gary Bolander, took a curve too fast and crashed into a ditch.
Lubbock County added 39 new cases of COVID-19.
- There are now 1,900 active cases in the county.
- There are currently 110 people hospitalized with 51 in the ICU.
The new COVID cases in Texas continues to rise.
- However, the number of hospitalized patients in the state is on a steady decline.
- With 8,900 patients in Texas hospitals, the state is reporting one of the lowest numbers in about two weeks.
Today is the one-year-anniversary of the Walmart massacre in El Paso.
- A gunman killed 23 people and injured 23 others.
- Investigators say the attack was racially motivated.
