Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Crashes take lives throughout weekend, 39 new cases of COVID confirmed, today marks 1 years since El Paso shooting massacre

By Michael Cantu | August 3, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT - Updated August 3 at 6:15 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a 40-year-old man is dead after drowning in Buffalo Springs Lake.

One person is dead and another seriously injured after a rollover on Highway 84 near Shallowater.

  • Troopers with the Department of Public Safety say the man named William Heaney drifted into the median and overcorrected, which caused his pickup to roll.
  • Heaney died at the scene. His passenger suffered serious injuries.
  • Read more here: 1 killed in Sunday morning rollover near CR 1400 and US 84

A Colorado man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Farm-to-Market near Buffalo Springs Lake.

Lubbock County added 39 new cases of COVID-19.

The new COVID cases in Texas continues to rise.

Today is the one-year-anniversary of the Walmart massacre in El Paso.

