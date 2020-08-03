DPS identifies Big Spring pedestrian killed in crash

BIG SPRING, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash on July 30, 2020.
According to DPS, 44-year-old Tony L. Jetton was walking in the center of the service road along I-20, about nine miles east of Big Spring around 10 p.m.
Officials say it was during a heavy rainfall.
A Chevrolet pickup was traveling east on the south service road and crashed into Jetton.
Jetton was taken to the Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring where he was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the pickup was not injured in the crash.
