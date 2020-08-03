KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Athena

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Athena, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Athena is a 2-year-old tan and white pit who has been with the shelter for almost three weeks.
She likes to be the center of attention and would work best in an adult-only home. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Athena’s adaption fees for Monday, Aug. 3, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
