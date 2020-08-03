Man wanted by Lubbock Police, U.S. Marshals for human trafficking charges

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock Police Department and the U.S. Marshals are searching for a Lubbock man who is wanted for charges of human trafficking.
Izaya Lozano, 22, is 5′9″ and weighs about 220lbs.
The Lubbock Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service encourage anyone with information on this fugitive to please contact the Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or visit https://bit.ly/3k3cUM5 to submit an online tip.
Anyone with information leading to their arrest will be eligible for a Crime Line reward.
