One person shot, seriously injured at South Loop 289 & Indiana Ave, LPD on scene

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are responding to a shots fired call near the south Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue, where one person was seriously injured.
According to Police, someone called around 2:30 p.m., Monday, to report having heard shots, and seeing someone being shot.
One person was reported with serious injuries, possibly shot twice or more. Witnesses on scene say he was taken to an emergency room near the shooting.
A possible suspect was seen driving a blue/gray car.
