Roswell Police found 3-foot python in woman’s tire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Roswell Police Department officers and sergeants took on the role of snake wranglers Sunday night, August 2.
The Roswell Police Department responded to a call from a woman who discovered a three-foot python who had found its way into her vehicle’s tire in the 400 block of South Spruce Avenue.
When the RPD personnel arrived, the python moved into the vehicle’s engine. Eventually, one of the sergeants was able to remove the snake from the engine and turn it over to Animal Services.
The python remained at the city animal shelter Monday morning, August 3.
If the owner of the python does not claim the snake within four days, it will be put up for adoption.
(Photos: Snake being handled by an Animal Services staff member at the shelter; snake being held by an officer at the scene; snake in the top inner part of the tire where it was originally discovered)
