Triple digit heat possible again Tuesday and Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for the rest of the day today.
High temperatures top out in the lower 90′s. Winds become southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
Showers and storms may form across New Mexico this afternoon. If they do, they may move across the state line and affect the South Plains later tonight.
Showers and storms should be weakening as they move to the southeast, but could impact areas near Lubbock after midnight tonight.
No severe weather is expected at this time.
Lows drop into the middle and upper 60′s.
Tuesday becomes sunny and hot with daytime highs in the upper 90′s.
Triple digits are expected Wednesday and potentially on Thursday with rain chances confined to the overnight hours for the most part.
