7 arrested during Lubbock prostitution operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Friday, July 31, Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation in the area of 50th Street and Avenue Q which resulted in seven arrests.
According to police, 45-year-old Lupe Munoz was arrested and charged with prostitution.
Gavin Limon, 20, was arrested and charged with prostitution.
William Jolly, 64, was arrested and charged with prostitution.
Daniel Jara, 48, was arrested and charged with prostitution.
Blwu Liz, 26, was arrested and charged with prostitution.
Chris Skiles, 46, was arrested and charged with prostitution and possession of a controlled substance.
Anselmo Torres, 25, was arrested and charged with prostitution. He also had a warrant out for his arrest.
All seven are no longer in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
