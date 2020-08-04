Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County added 59 new cases of COVID-19.
- There are now 1,871 active cases of the virus.
- Hospitalizations have dropped to 101 people with 48 patients in the ICU.
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting reported near South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue.
- Witnesses say a man was walking on Tuesday afternoon when someone in a car shot him.
- EMS took the victim to a hospital with serious injuries.
Tropical Storm Isaias is making its way through the East Coast right now.
- Its biggest threats are heavy rain and strong winds.
- The storm has lost strength after being categorized as a Category I hurricane on Monday night.
Today is the one-year anniversary of the Dayton, Ohio shooting rampage.
- A gunman killed nine people and injured 17 others outside of a bar.
- He was killed by police before he could run inside.
