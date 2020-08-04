Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Lubbock County reports 59 new COVID cases, man injured in drive-by shooting, Isaias makes landfall as hurricane

By Michael Cantu | August 4, 2020 at 5:59 AM CDT - Updated August 4 at 6:08 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County added 59 new cases of COVID-19.

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting reported near South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue.

Tropical Storm Isaias is making its way through the East Coast right now.

Today is the one-year anniversary of the Dayton, Ohio shooting rampage.

