Junior League of Lubbock cancels 2020 Holiday Happening

“This was a difficult decision for our organization to make,” said Tina Stone, President, Junior League of Lubbock, “We brainstormed a variety of alternative options to continue the event in 2020, but with thousands of people, from our 150+ merchant partners to shoppers and our league volunteers, there was not a clear effective plan for an event of this size to safely implement current guidelines. We know this will be disappointing for so many people, but based on many discussions and recommendations we feel it is the best decision with the information available at this time.”