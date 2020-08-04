New Deal ISD to provide free school lunches/breakfast to all students

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New Deal ISD announced today, it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2020 - 2021 school year.
Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no cost and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.
This new approach reduces the burden for both parents and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.