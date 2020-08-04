Plainview/Hale County reports 14 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Hale County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 5, 18 recoveries and two additional deaths.
There have now been a total of 31 COVID-related deaths in Hale County.
The City of Plainview reported on June 22 that one City employee had confirmed positive for coronavirus.
The City states the employee and any close coworkers have been quarantined per CDC and Plainview-Hale County Health Department guidelines.
No details have been given on the latest cases. This story will be updated if more information is released by the county.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.