Planned Parenthood location to return to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas is preparing to announce the opening of a new Planned Parenthood Health Center in Lubbock later this year.
The opening comes after the closure of their clinic in Lubbock back in 2013.
KCBD received confirmation that they are hiring multiple positions for the new location.
However, because of the quote “history of harassment by extremists” opposed to Planned Parenthood, they will no comment on health center projects until after they are completed, including where this new location will be.
Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas operates 23 health centers across Texas. The closest to Lubbock is the one located in Ft. Worth. There is no word at this time where this location will be, or what specific services will be offered.
Currently, Planned Parenthood is hiring for a Philanthropy Officer, two Certified Medical Assistants, a Clinician and a Health Center Manager.
Below is the statement released to KCBD:
We recently posted for staff positions ( www.ppgreatertx.org/jobs) and are planning to announce the opening of a new Planned Parenthood health center in Lubbock later this year.
In light of the history of harassment by extremists opposed to Planned Parenthood’s mission, it is our ongoing policy to not comment on health center projects for security reasons until they are completed. As soon as we have finalized information about the health center opening date, location, and list of health services, I would be happy to share that with you and we look forward to sharing this update.
For the past three years, a priority for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas has been to expand Planned Parenthood’s services in West Texas to increase access to affordable healthcare services including breast and cervical cancer screenings, HIV tests, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), birth control including long-acting IUDs and implants, and safe, legal abortion services. Texans have among the highest percentage of uninsured residents of any state and significant healthcare disparities especially for people with low-incomes and people of color. We opened an El Paso health center in late 2018, and expanded access to PP Direct and telemedicine in West Texas this past year.
Here’s a little more background about Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas if helpful:
Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas operates 23 health centers across Texas including Austin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Fort Worth, Paris, Tyler, Waco and surrounding communities. Three of those health centers currently provide medication and surgical abortion. Twenty of those health centers provide breast and cervical cancer screenings and cervical cancer prevention, the full range of birth control options including IUDs and implants, sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment, HIV tests and PrEP and PEP to prevent HIV transmission, treatment for urinary tract infections, vaginal infections, annual well checks, and other healthcare services. All patients are welcome in our health centers, regardless of insurance or documentation status, income, zip code, or who you love.
