Prohibition of smokable hemp products proves harmful to local businesses

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Health Services ruled to ban the retail sale of smokable hemp products, which means shops can no longer sell CBD vapes, pre-rolled joints or hemp flower.
However, it is still legal for Texans to smoke hemp products.
While reasoning for the ban is unclear, the TDHS agreed that it is difficult for law enforcement to distinguish between hemp flower and marijuana.
“Two commenters supported the prohibition of the retail sale of smokable hemp products contained in §300.104. One commenter’s reason is due to the burden placed on law enforcement officers in the field when faced with the need to distinguish between smokable hemp flower and marijuana. The other commenter’s reason is due to the negative impact of smoking on the health of the smokers.
Response: DSHS agrees with the commenters and is not removing the prohibition of the retail sale of smokable hemp products contained in §300.104.”
According to the Texas Register, nearly 1,690 people disagreed with the state’s decision during the public comment period.
Many of the commenters believe that the ban will hurt small and local businesses and farmers.
The manager of American Shaman of Lubbock, Jennifer Diaz, can still sell edibles, topical creams, dog treats and lotions, but the majority of her sales revenue comes from hemp products meant for smoking.
“Probably over 50 percent of the sales in the state of Texas and for this business here,” Diaz said.
Diaz said this ban will hurt the Texas economy, small businesses and ultimately jeopardize the consumer’s ability to know where their product is coming from.
“It will force people to buy things online. And your taking your money elsewhere instead of the state of Texas,” Diaz said. “And then we don’t know the kind of quality customers are getting when they buy products online.”
The founder of American Shaman sits on the U.S. Hemp Roundtable and will challenge the ruling to help local CBD shops.
