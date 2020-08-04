Recall petition for Mayor turned in at Levelland City Hall lacking signatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 4:30pm, on August 3, 2020, Kimberley Young, Manuel Mendez, Jr. and Demetra Young officially presented the Recall Petition seeking to recall Mayor Barbra Pinner.
There were 51 petition pages containing 468 (unverified) signatures.
The petition did not meet the requirement of 642 verified signatures needed to hold a Recall Election.
As a result of only receiving 468 (unverified) signatures on the petition, there will not be a Recall Election for Mayor Barbra Pinner.
For more information, contact Andréa Corley, City Secretary at 806-894-0113.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.