Retired LPD K-9, Robbie, has passed away

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department announced through social media the passing of retired LPD canine and honorary LPPA member, Robbie.
Robbie passed away peacefully today, August 4.
LPD issued the following statement on Facebook:
Robbie served for many years as a dual purpose narcotics and patrol dog, helping safely apprehend hundreds of criminals.
He is remembered as a fierce protector but also a very good boy who enjoyed his last four years as a retired lazy pooch. Well, as lazy as a Dutch Shepherd can be.
Thanks for giving us your all every day and every night boy.
He passed with his last handler at his side after an outstanding life of service.
Rest easy boy, you earned it.
