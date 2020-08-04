Sheriff, DPS responds to rollover in northeast Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover in northeast Lubbock County.
The crash happened just after 10 a.m. near the intersection of East Municipal Drive and North County Road 2800, which is southwest of the Lubbock Preston-Smith International Airport.
Officials with DPS says injuries have been reported, but at this time, there is no word on how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the rollover.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on the scene gathering information.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.