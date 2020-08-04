Storms May Return Tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another hot afternoon on the South Plains and it will likely be hot for the remainder of the week.
I expected daytime highs between 98-100+ degrees tomorrow through Friday. Upper level high pressure will control our weather pattern as we move into the week and weekend.
There is a chance for some scattered showers and storms overnight into early Wednesday. A few may produce some wind gusts of 60 mph when they move in later tonight. The potential for severe is limited and primarily a concern for the northeast South Plains after midnight.
Some of the rain may linger through mid-morning on Wednesday in the east and southern areas of the region.
The afternoon will bring a return of partly to sunny skies and hot temps. Those near 100 degree temperatures will continue for the remainder of this week.
