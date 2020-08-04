Warming trend across the South Plains through Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Temperatures will warm up a few degrees across the South Plains Tuesday.
A few morning showers are possible, mainly south and west of Lubbock.
Tuesday becomes sunny and hot with daytime highs in the middle to upper 90′s. South winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph during the day.
Overnight, a few storms are possible again as activity forms in New Mexico and tracks to the southeast.
Low temperatures drop to near 70 degrees in the Lubbock area overnight with gusty south winds becoming east by daybreak Wednesday.
100 degrees will be possible Wednesday as high pressure settles across the region.
