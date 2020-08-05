Lubbock City Council to consider tornado sirens as part of new budget proposals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock City Council is considering an outdoor warning system, tornado sirens, as they discuss budget proposals ahead of a vote this week.
This isn’t the first time a system of this kind has been considered by the city of Lubbock. In 2014, a Citizen’s Advisory Committee considered installing the devices. Back then, they recommended a $3.3 million project which would have included 92 sirens, a storage house, and more.
“We’re definitely in tornado alley and we’re the largest city in tornado alley without sirens. I think every kind of warning system is valuable to save lives,” said KCBD General Manager, Dan Jackson, who has been advocating for sirens for years.
On Wednesday, City Council heard details from City Manager Jarrett Atkinson about a plan for installing an outdoor warning system that will cost just under $1 million, down from the $3.3 million proposed years ago.
Atkinson says if passed, there would be 39 sirens at a cost of $32,000 each.
“39 sirens for the initial installation, but that number changes over time and that’s just as we grow and we develop,” Atkinson said.
Atkinson says the sound of these new sirens should cover a wider area than older systems.
“Because of the advances in that technology, they’re just less expensive to put in. They’re not controlled by hard wire or landline. We can put them on poles as long as we can connect them to AC power… and of course, we have the battery backups should that power fail.”
Atkinson says the technology called “sound modeling” will allow people to hear them when they’re outdoors. The system will be controlled by the Emergency Operations Center.
Atkinson said that if the project is approved, people should also monitor weather radios and their cell phones for Lubbock Alerts during severe weather.
“Going forward, part and parcel of the city budget as a whole. Council takes the first budget action on August 11 and they can take the final action on September 8. If they approve the budget with this still in it on September 8, then the budget goes into effect on October 1, and we start the procurement process.”
Atkinson says if the plan is passed, the goal will be to get the sirens up before next year’s severe weather season.
