Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 99 new cases of COVID-19.
- One additional death was also reported.
- There are currently 1,841 active cases in Lubbock County.
- A total of 79 people have died.
The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 in Texas came in at more than 9,100.
- That was in the state’s latest update.
- Hospitalizations continue on a steady decline and have not gone past 9,000 since the the beginning of the month.
The remnants of Hurricane Isaias are now moving over Canada after hammering the East Cost.
- The storm caused widespread flooding and spawned tornadoes in North Carolina and Maryland.
- At least six deaths are being blamed on the storm.
A massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon killed at least 100 people and injured 4,000.
- A fire at a port spread to a building which housed 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate.
- The blast was felt 200 miles away in neighboring countries.
Congressional lawmakers are still working on a new COVID relief package.
- They are close to an agreement on stimulus checks and aid for small businesses but far apart on other issues.
- The White House is calling for a deal by the end of the week.
