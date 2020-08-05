Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

99 new COVID cases confirmed in Lubbock County, Beirut explosion claims at least 100 lives, COVID relief deal still in the works

By Michael Cantu | August 5, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 6:17 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 99 new cases of COVID-19.

The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 in Texas came in at more than 9,100.

  • That was in the state’s latest update.
  • Hospitalizations continue on a steady decline and have not gone past 9,000 since the the beginning of the month.
  • Read more from The Texas Tribune here:

The remnants of Hurricane Isaias are now moving over Canada after hammering the East Cost.

A massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon killed at least 100 people and injured 4,000.

Congressional lawmakers are still working on a new COVID relief package.

