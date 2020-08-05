Early Settlers Day Community Festival in Levelland canceled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a decision in May to postpone the 2020 Early Settlers Day Community Festival, the Levelland Chamber of Commerce has canceled the annual event, citing pandemic concerns.
According to a release from the Levelland Chamber, President of the Chamber of Commerce Mary Siders said the board had lengthy conversations about upcoming events for 2020 and determined, “it would be in the best interest of the community during this most unique time to cancel Early Settlers Day for this year.”
Siders said board members expressed concern in bringing thousands of people together. Issues included safety of the elderly Early Settlers the event honors, the hundreds of volunteers, vendors coming in from other communities and the overall safety of attendees.
Jim Mara, Chairman of the Board, noted: “We are dealing with many unknowns at this time and as a Board of Directors we had to make this tough decision. Early Settlers Day is one of the Chamber of Commerce largest fundraisers and the impact will be measurable.”
“There is no doubt in my mind that we will continue to do what Levelland does best, and that is to think progressively and support each other during this COVID time,” Mara said.
