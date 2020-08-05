Jaws of Life called to crash at 86th St & Quaker Ave, two people injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash near Quaker Avenue and 86th Street, where injuries have been reported.
Lubbock Police say the call came in around 2:40 p.m., Wednesday. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Quaker. Jaws of Life were called to the scene.
At least two people have been reported with moderate injuries.
Information on the collision is limited at this time, stay with KCBD for details as they become available.
