Local non-profit groups will not be affected by cancellation of Holiday Happening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Junior League of Lubbock made the tough decision to cancel their annual Holiday Happening event.
Last year the event raised over $400 and a portion of the proceeds go towards local non-profit projects like South Plains Food2Kids, Kids in the Kitchen and SPARK.
Fortunately, these non-profit groups will not feel the strain of cancellation. Tina Stone, President of the Junior League of Lubbock said money raised at last year’s Holiday Happening will be donated this year.
“We have been financially responsible, and we are in a position that where it’s not going to look much different this year, but the impact may be felt a little more next year,” said Stone.
Since the event is cancelled this year, there will be less money available for next year.
“We’re continuing to strategize and make plans to continue doing the work that we do knowing that we won’t have as much money as we’re used to,” Stone said.
Despite the event being cancelled, Stone said they are figuring out ways to still help local vendors sell their merchandise.
“We’re also hoping to highlight some of our merchants on our Facebook page,” Stone said.
