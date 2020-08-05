More Heat Coming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A slight break in afternoon temperatures for the Lubbock area this afternoon. Thanks to an outflow boundary which occurred from storms in the panhandle overnight, parts of the region had cooler temps on this Wednesday.
That will change tomorrow with afternoon temperatures expected to return to the mid to upper 90s across the region. There were some 100+ temps in the southern areas today so only some communities had a break from the heat today.
The overall extended forecast indicates that it will remain hot and mostly dry through the weekend.
With that said, there is a slight chance of showers this evening, in the west and southwest South Plains.
Addition showers will be possible, on a limited basis, across the region overnight into early tomorrow morning.
Rain chances will remain low until early next week.
