Slight chance of rain, triple digit heat possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -100 degrees will be possible Wednesday as high pressure settles across the region later today.
We have a slight chance of morning showers and thunderstorms followed by mostly sunny skies this afternoon.
Additional showers and storms are possible this evening and overnight tonight depending on storms that develop across New Mexico.
Winds will become occasionally gusty at 10 to 20 mph out of the south during the late morning and afternoon hours.
A few evening showers and storms are possible followed by partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 70′s.
