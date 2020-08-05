Storm chance this afternoon and evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -An outflow boundary created by overnight and early morning showers and thunderstorms has cooled things off a bit early Wednesday.
Temperatures may be a few degrees cooler than originally expected thanks to this boundary.
Highs top out in the middle to upper 90′s with a few locations still approaching 100 degrees, especially for areas south and west of Lubbock.
Additional showers and storms are possible this evening and overnight tonight depending on storms that develop across New Mexico.
Winds will become occasionally gusty at 10 to 20 mph out of the south during the late morning and afternoon hours.
A few evening showers and storms are possible followed by partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 70′s.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.