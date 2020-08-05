WANTED WEDNESDAY: 2 burglaries from self-storage locations

Lubbock police are searching for several suspects in this week's Wanted Wednesday. (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff | August 5, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 2:18 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for several suspects in this week's Wanted Wednesday.

First, a hit and run accident in a parking lot back on July 13 around 8:05 p.m. A gray Infiniti passenger car, possibly a G37, hit a parked vehicle and left the scene. The Infiniti should have damage on the left back side.

Second, searching for suspects who stole items from Crossroads Self Storage at 132 Slaton Road back on July 14 around 10:40 p.m.

Third, suspects who stole items from EZ Stop Storage at 5844 50th Street just before 5 p.m. on July 29.

If you have any information about these incidents, please contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

