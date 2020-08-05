WANTED WEDNESDAY: 2 burglaries from self-storage locations

Can you help us identify these suspects for this week's Wanted Wednesday?! First up, we have someone attempting to park their vehicle...but hit the car next to them instead and leave the scene. Next, we have a video of a vehicle leaving Crossroads Self Storage after stealing several items. Last but not least, we have a more clear video of a vehicle leaving EZ Stop Storage after stealing several items. If you have any information on these cases, please call Crime Line at 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a CASH reward #ChaChing 💸