City of Lubbock to host a virtual COVID-19 news conference for Aug. 5 at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host a virtual news conference on Wednesday, August 3, at 11:30 a.m. regarding the latest information on COVID-19 in the community.
Topics covered during the news conference included the latest information from the Health Department, updates from the Lubbock Emergency Response Team, data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock, and a question and answer session with city officials.
On Tuesday, August 4, the City of Lubbock confirmed 99 new cases of Coronavirus, 128 recoveries and an additional death.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 5,751: 1,841 active, 3,831 listed as recovered and 79 deaths.
