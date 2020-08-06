COVID-19 recovery can be a long journey

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every night, we tell you how many people in Lubbock county have recovered from COVID-19. Currently, that’s about 4,000.
But in the city ‘s news conference today, Dr. Ron Cook, the Lubbock Health Authority, said recovery is a longer journey for some people. As scientists learn more about this new virus, they are also learning there is something called Post Covid Syndrome.
Dr. Cook explains, “Post Covid Syndrome are these lingering symptoms that continue to go on and on and on after you feel like you’ve gotten 70 percent better. The most common symptoms we see in this Post Covid Syndrome are continuing cough, continuing fatigue, continuing shortness of breath, and the inability to smell or to taste, even there’s this brain fog that some people develop as a result of Covid.”
The good news is that Dr. Cook says there is no indication that those symptoms will be permanent. He says the best way to get rid of that brain fog and other persisting problems is to get back to your normal routine.
He says it’s good to get out and enjoy the sunshine anyway, but the best prescription for anybody is to keep moving. Researchers are finding that in the case of Post Covid Syndrome, the annoying lingering symptoms will eventually go away.
