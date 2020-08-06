Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Lubbock sees 60 case increase in COVID cases, state's COVID hospitalizations decrease, investigation continues into Beirut explosion

By Michael Cantu | August 6, 2020 at 6:07 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 6:07 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

The newest Texas COVID data shows a decrease in new daily cases and hospitalizations.

The Lubbock City Council is discussing plans for an outdoor tornado warning system.

The investigation continues into a massive explosion in Beirut that killed at least 137 people and injured thousands.

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will not deliver their nomination speeches at their respective conventions.

