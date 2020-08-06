Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.
- There are now 1,707 active cases of the virus and a total of 80 deaths.
- Hospitalizations have decreased to 96 patients with 49 in the ICU.
- Read more here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 60 new cases, 1 additional death Wednesday
The newest Texas COVID data shows a decrease in new daily cases and hospitalizations.
- Hospitalizations continue a three-day trend downward.
- However, there were another 236 new COVID-related deaths reported on Wednesday.
- Read more here : While hospitalizations declined, more than 20% of coronavirus deaths were reported in the past week
The Lubbock City Council is discussing plans for an outdoor tornado warning system.
- It would initially have 39 sirens with plans to add more as the city grows.
- Council members have until Sept. 8 to approve the warning system in the next city budget.
- Read more here: Lubbock City Council to consider tornado sirens as part of new budget proposals
The investigation continues into a massive explosion in Beirut that killed at least 137 people and injured thousands.
- Authorities say tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse caused the blast.
- Critics say the government ignored calls to move the chemicals to a safer location.
- Read more here: Negligence probed in deadly Beirut blast amid public anger
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will not deliver their nomination speeches at their respective conventions.
- The president says he may deliver his speech from the White House.
- Biden will address the democratic convention virtually from Delaware.
- Read more here: Trump considering giving convention speech from White House
