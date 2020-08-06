KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sugar Cube

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sugar Cube, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Sugar Cube is a 3-month-old who has been with the shelter for a couple of weeks.
She is described as a sweetheart and loves everyone she meets. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines.
Sugar Cube’s adoption fees for Thursday, Aug. 6, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
