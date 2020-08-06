Lubbock declares Friday, Aug. 5 as National Purple Heart Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, and city council members read a proclamation declaring Friday, August 7 as National Purple Heart Day.
A purple heart is given to a serviceman who is wounded in combat.
At 9:12 a.m. on Friday, there will be a dedication for the new Regional Monument of Courage at Henry Huneke Park on 82nd Street. The monument honors Gold Star Families, those who have lost a loved one in military service, Purple Heart recipients and Medal of Honor recipients, or those who died in service.
The proclamation asks the public to wear purple clothing on Friday and if you have an American flag, place it in your front yard.
“It’s a great day for Lubbock and it’s a great day to educate our upcoming generations. There is a cost for our freedom and all of us pay it one way or another...especially us in the military. They pay a very high price, especially if you’re in combat. The family pays a high price, or if you’re wounded in combat,” said Steve Oien, Commander of the 0900 Chapter of the Purple Heart of the South Plains.
Oien says there will be a flyover on Friday at 10 a.m. if you are unable to make it to the ceremony. The planes will fly in a missing man formation in honor of medal of honor recipients. They will also honor George Davis, an Air Force Pilot and Medal of Honor recipient who lost his life in the Korean War.
“We do it just to honor the ones that didn’t make it off the battlefield,” said Benny Guerrero, Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars in Lubbock. “I think often when Steve and I exchange stories, it’s about the people that didn’t come back that we do this for and purple heart recipients who are learning how to walk, eat, and live again. Those purple heart recipients that fight those battles is who we did it for.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.