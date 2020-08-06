Brownfield traffic stop leads to police chase and crash in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A police chase has ended with a crash at 98th Street and Frankford Avenue around 12:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
According to DPS, an officer with the Brownfield Police Department made a traffic stop near the end of the city limits.
After returning to the police vehicle to run the driver’s identification, the suspect took off.
The police chase lasted all the way to Lubbock, and ended when the suspect crashed into a pick up truck at the intersection of 98th Street and Frankford Avenue.
DPS, the Brownfield Police Department, Lubbock Sheriff Office, Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue are all on the scene of the crash.
The Lubbock Police Department has reported one person with minor injuries as a result of the crash.
KCBD is at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.
