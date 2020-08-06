Police searching for missing person from Plainview

WACO, Texas (KCBD) - The Waco Police Department is searching for a missing man from Plainview Texas.
Sean Donovan Ditmore was reporting missing yesterday afternoon after not returning to a family members house when he was expected to.
Sean does not live in Waco but came down over the weekend to help his brother move.
Yesterday Sean told family members that he was going to drive around for a little sight seeing and that he would be back later that afternoon, but never returned. He also left his cell phone so there is currently no way to track his whereabouts.
Sean’s family said that it is not unusual for him to drive around to check places out when he travels but it is highly unusual for him not to communicate where he is going.
Sean is a 33 year old white male listed at 5'5", about 135 lbs, and has red hair and blue eyes. he was last seen wearing a light blue button down shirt and blue jeans. He left in his vehicle which is a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz that is white in color with Texas License plate number DZB-7646.
If you see him or know his whereabouts please contact the Waco Police Department at (254)750-7500 or Sgt Key with the Special Crimes Division at (254)750-7610.
