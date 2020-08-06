Scattered showers and storms possible today and tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A mixture of clouds and sunshine will be in the forecast Thursday.
Monsoon moisture from the Pacific will aid in the development of showers and thunderstorms across New Mexico during the afternoon and evening hours.
If storms can develop, they will likely track to the east and be capable of lightning, wind gusts to 50 mph and brief downpours.
High temperatures across the South Plains will range from 95 to 100 degrees most areas with the warmest temperatures expected south and west of Lubbock.
Rain chances could increase during the late afternoon and evening hours.
Low temperatures fall into the lower 70′s in the Lubbock area with a few 60′s possible towards Muleshoe and Plainview overnight.
