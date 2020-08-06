Spanking removed from LISD discipline techniques

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Corporal punishment was removed from Lubbock ISD’s student code of conduct last month when the board approved a set of revisions.
Paddling has not been used on a student since 2015.
Texas is one of 19 states that continues to keep corporal punishment in schools legal. In 2018, Texas was reported as the second state most likely to use corporal punishment, but it’s use has decreased throughout the years.
Associate Superintendent Doyle Vogler was apart of a 14-person committee who brought revisions to LISD school board members. He was advised by the Texas Association of School Boards to remove paddling as a discipline technique.
“Many, many districts are now choosing not to use corporal punishment. And it was also a recommendation from the professional organization TASB,” Vogler said.
Not only is spanking seldom used, but it is also a liability for Texas educators. There is no immunity if an educator is found abusing corporal punishment. In addition, the parent consent form might not be enough to prevent a legal battle.
“Heaven forbid we hurt the student, give them a bruise from corporal punishment. We would go down the road of a possible lawsuit and we certainly don’t want to do that,” Vogler said.
Vogler also said that physical punishment is not as effective in changing student behavior.
“We believe in our district that kids don’t respond to physical punishment. Its more of a social emotional learning environment that we live in today,” Vogler said.
The district has a tool belt of alternative discipline techniques, such as in-school suspension, parent conferences and counseling.
“I was always more scared that my dad would find out I was in trouble, rather than getting in trouble at school. So, I think parent conferences are an effective tool,” Vogler said.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.