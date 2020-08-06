Storms tonight, then more Heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a hot summer day for the South Plains with high temps close to a record in Lubbock. The high in the city was 102 degrees, just 3 degrees short of the record set in 2013. The heat will continue on Friday and through the weekend in to early next week.
As for rain, storms will continue in the area through the evening and possibly longer in the north and northeast South Plains.
While storms are not likely to be severe, they may produce pea size hail winds near 60 mph and frequent lightning.
The most active time for storms will be until about 8-9 pm. As the sun goes down temperatures will continue to cool and decrease the storm potential.
There is a slight chance of isolated storms again tomorrow evening, primarily in the west and northwest areas of the region. Once again, severe weather is not likely.
As for the weekend, low rain chances but those hot temperatures will continue
