Texas Tech announces MOU with Midwestern State University

Provided by Texas Tech University System
Texas Tech University System Board of Regents Chairman Christopher M. Huckabee and Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., issued today (August 6) the following statements regarding the memorandum of understanding approved by both the TTU System Board of Regents and the Midwestern State University Board of Regents to support forming a partnership with MSU Texas to become the fifth university of the TTU System.
Statement from Chairman Christopher M. Huckabee:
“The Texas Tech University System continues to make positive strides on a partnership with Midwestern State University as our leadership teams have remained in constant conversation the past several months. The action taken today by both boards represents an alignment of priorities as a memorandum of understanding was approved.
“Our organizations have enjoyed the productive conversations, development of mutually beneficial plans and steps forward on this strategic partnership. We look forward to the upcoming legislative session where our hope is to finalize this partnership for MSU Texas to become the fifth member institution of the Texas Tech University System.”
Statement from Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D.:
“It has been a pleasure working closely and collaboratively with President Suzanne Shipley and members of the Midwestern State University leadership team over these past several months. These efforts have not only strengthened our intentions, but also have been beneficial to assist one another during the trying times we have all faced this year.
“A partnership with MSU Texas and the Texas Tech University System has the opportunity to advance all institutions within our system and support the betterment of higher education in Texas. MSU Texas is a leading Liberal Arts university, has a tremendous reputation across the state and is committed to offering an affordable and accessible education for its students. There is great optimism approaching the 87th Texas Legislature next year where we hope to formalize this effective and efficient partnership through legislative action.”
About the Texas Tech University System Established in 1996 and headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, the Texas Tech University System is a $2 billion higher education enterprise focused on advancing higher education, health care, research and community outreach. Consisting of four universities – Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso – the TTU System collectively has approximately 55,000 students, 17 campuses statewide and internationally, more than 300,000 alumni and an endowment valued at over $1.3 billion.
During the 86th Texas Legislature under the leadership of Chancellor Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, legislative funding and authority was provided to establish a new Texas Tech University veterinary school in Amarillo and a new dental school at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. This will be the state’s first veterinary school in more than a century and first dental school in over 50 years. The addition of these two schools makes the TTU System one of only nine in the nation to offer programs for undergraduate, medical, law, nursing, pharmacy, dental and veterinary education, among other academic areas.