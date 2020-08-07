Cinemark Tinseltown Lubbock and XD to reopen on Aug. 14, tickets on sale Friday night

WHAT: Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, will be reopening a select number of its theatres across the U.S. on Friday, Aug. 14, including its Cinemark Tinseltown Lubbock and XD location. This reopening is an expansion of the Company’s test-and-learn process, which is instrumental in defining the training, communication and implementation of all cleaning and sanitization protocols and new technology, as it prepares for the comprehensive opening of its U.S. circuit.