Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Texas Tech fired Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings.
- The move came after an article was published that described a toxic culture of fear, humiliation and verbal abuse.
- Texas Tech’s Athletic Director, Kirby Hocutt, will have a news conference on this at 3 p.m. today.
Lubbock County reported 148 new cases of COVID-19.
- There are now 1,722 active cases in the county.
- Hospitalizations have increased to 103 people with 51 in the Intensive Care Unit.
Texas COVID hospitalizations are now into its fourth day of decreasing.
- The state reports more than 8,300 patients are in Texas hospitals.
- There are more than 135,000 active cases and a total of 7,800 deaths.
Talks on another COVID relief bill are stalled on Capitol Hill.
- Negotiators say both sides are still far apart on major issues. That includes aid for local governments and unemployment benefits.
- President Donald Trump is considering executive action if talks fail.
The State of New York filed a lawsuit calling for the dissolution of the National Rifle Association.
- The lawsuit alleges the group’s top executives used $64 million of NRA funds for luxury vacations, car services and other items.
