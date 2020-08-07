I Beat Pete: Over the House vs. Seminole Baseball

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week’s At Home challenge was Over The House against the Seminole baseball team.
With a teammate in front of the house and one in the back, you had two minutes to play catch and see how many catches combined you could make as you threw a tennis ball back and forth.
/I Beat Pete: At-Home Over The House Challenge vs. Seminole Baseball One person is in the front, one in the back. Two minutes to makes as many catches...www.facebook.com
We put a drone up on the air so you could see the ball go over the top of the roof.With wind and rain, weather was a factor.If you have an At-Home Challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.