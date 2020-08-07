KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Suey

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Suey, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Suey is a 1-year-old pit who has been with LAS for more than one month.
She is a very sweet dog who wants to be close by for added security. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines.
Suey’s adoption fees for Friday, Aug. 7, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
